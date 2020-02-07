Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Gap Up to $57.52

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.12, but opened at $57.52. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. shares last traded at $57.72, with a volume of 3,600,557 shares trading hands.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

The stock has a market cap of $298.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.35.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter worth $185,176,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 38,690,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,509,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,519 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 27,285,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,268,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,855 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,404,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $895,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,491 shares during the period. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,941,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,707,000 after acquiring an additional 994,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

