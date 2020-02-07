TD Securities Trims Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Target Price to $17.00

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at TD Securities from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on COG. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

NYSE COG opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,336,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $765,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,150 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $43,843,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 701.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,710,585 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $47,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,889,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $415,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,920 shares during the period. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $26,392,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.