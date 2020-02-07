Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TLRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telaria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Telaria from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Telaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.54.

NYSE:TLRA opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.48 million, a P/E ratio of -68.19 and a beta of 1.51. Telaria has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $11.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million. Telaria had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Telaria will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Telaria by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 857,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 18,577 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Telaria during the fourth quarter valued at $1,295,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Telaria by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 271,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 15,926 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Telaria by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telaria in the fourth quarter worth about $802,000. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

