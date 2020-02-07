Timothy Wade Stone Purchases 180 Shares of United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) Stock

United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) Director Timothy Wade Stone bought 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.53 per share, with a total value of $16,295.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170 shares in the company, valued at $15,390.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $88.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.55 and a 200 day moving average of $85.80. United States Lime & Minerals Inc has a 12 month low of $68.24 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.51 and a quick ratio of 9.33.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $37.97 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

USLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut United States Lime & Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.