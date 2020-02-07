Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Cut to “Sell” at Cfra

Cfra cut shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Toll Brothers from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Toll Brothers from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $47.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $34.34 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $691,045.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

