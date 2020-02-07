TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $655.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $584.00 to $623.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $637.00 price target (down previously from $670.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $617.54.

NYSE:TDG opened at $633.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $415.45 and a twelve month high of $673.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $611.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $551.75.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.75% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 19.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.08, for a total transaction of $6,550,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,927,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.62, for a total value of $9,269,577.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,050 shares of company stock worth $61,477,207 over the last three months. 11.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Savior LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1,825.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

