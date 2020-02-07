Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Given “Neutral” Rating at Alembic Global Advisors

Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Alembic Global Advisors currently has a $35.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TSE. ValuEngine cut shares of Trinseo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Trinseo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Trinseo from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Trinseo from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Trinseo stock opened at $30.22 on Monday. Trinseo has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.13). Trinseo had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Trinseo’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.07%.

In related news, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 1,498 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $57,028.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,830 shares in the company, valued at $792,998.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas sold 8,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $301,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,955.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,066,000 after acquiring an additional 317,271 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Trinseo by 424.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 37,554 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo in the 3rd quarter valued at $586,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Trinseo by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

