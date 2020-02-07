Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.66% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Trip.com Group Limited is a one-stop travel service company. Its service consists of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner and Qunar. The company’s platform includes mobile apps, Internet websites and 24/7 customer service centers. Trip.com Group Limited, formerly known as Ctrip.com International Ltd., is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

TCOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

TCOM opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.65. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $96,830,000. Newport Asia LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $86,124,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $74,231,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $62,203,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $52,408,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trip.com Group (TCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.