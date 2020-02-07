Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Triton International from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triton International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Compass Point lowered Triton International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Triton International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.25.

Triton International stock opened at $38.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.83. Triton International has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $40.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 111.1% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triton International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Triton International during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triton International during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

