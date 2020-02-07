Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Downgraded by Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.71.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC stock opened at $54.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.67. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $582,456.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,045.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $232,461.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 13.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 77,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.