Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TUFN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.13.

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.23. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $31.04.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 54.40% and a negative net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.16 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 303,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 41,155 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 256.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 92,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 66,516 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $672,000. Institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

