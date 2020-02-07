Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UAA. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a negative rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.42.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $20.67 on Monday. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 380.1% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

