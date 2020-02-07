Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unifi (NYSE:UFI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unifi, Inc. is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world’s leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. The Company’s proprietary technologies offer increased performance, comfort and style advantages, enabling customers to develop products that perform, look and feel better. Through REPREVE , one of Unifi’s proprietary technologies and the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, Unifi has transformed more than 10 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new clothing, shoes, home goods and other consumer products. Unifi continually innovates to meet consumer needs in moisture management, thermal regulation, antimicrobial, UV protection, stretch, water repellency and enhanced softness with leading products such as Sorbtek, XS Cross Section technology and Cotton-like technology. Unifi collaborates with many of the world’s most influential brands in the sports apparel, fashion, home, automotive and other industries. “

Get Unifi alerts:

UFI has been the topic of a number of other reports. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Unifi to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unifi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE UFI opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.76. Unifi has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $423.65 million, a PE ratio of 117.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). Unifi had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $169.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Unifi will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Albert P. Carey purchased 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.77 per share, with a total value of $498,663.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 57,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,878.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $269,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,291,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,011,200.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 62,900 shares of company stock worth $1,401,623 over the last three months. 25.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unifi during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Unifi during the third quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Unifi by 764.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Unifi by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Unifi during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unifi (UFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.