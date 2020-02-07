United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Gap Up to $78.89

Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.14, but opened at $78.89. United Continental shares last traded at $81.66, with a volume of 411,792 shares traded.

UAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of United Continental in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $96.00 price objective on shares of United Continental and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.00.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. United Continental’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $92,821.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Continental by 2.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in United Continental by 203.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in United Continental by 27.5% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Continental by 9.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in United Continental during the third quarter worth about $356,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

