United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UPS. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $116.00 target price (down from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.72.

NYSE UPS opened at $106.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.24. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $92.65 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The stock has a market cap of $88.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,334,304,000 after acquiring an additional 375,783 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,550,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $649,671,000 after purchasing an additional 172,269 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,739,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $320,681,000 after purchasing an additional 106,126 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,113,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,263,000 after purchasing an additional 214,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,657,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,048,000 after purchasing an additional 107,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

