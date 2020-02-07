United Rentals (NYSE:URI) PT Raised to $146.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $118.00 to $146.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Rentals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $158.33.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $152.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.68. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $101.90 and a 52 week high of $170.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,168.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 379.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 336,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,885,000 after acquiring an additional 266,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 549.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 124,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,735,000 after acquiring an additional 105,185 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 370.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 117,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,631,000 after acquiring an additional 92,430 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,076,000. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth approximately $8,501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

