US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on USX. Stephens raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:USX opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84. The stock has a market cap of $262.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12. US Xpress Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.97 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that US Xpress Enterprises will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert D. Pischke acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $69,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Hall Braman acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,202 shares in the company, valued at $150,488.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 26,994 shares of company stock worth $122,148. Insiders own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,676,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after buying an additional 183,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,431,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after buying an additional 17,804 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,135,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 215,471 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 61,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 366,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

