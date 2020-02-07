Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Acquired by Community Capital Management Inc.

Community Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 293.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vail Resorts news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $447,942.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,940.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.66.

MTN stock opened at $237.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.69. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.23 and a 52-week high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.65 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.66) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.25%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

