Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Shares Gap Up to $2.17

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.33, but opened at $2.17. Verastem shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 56,679 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.46.

Get Verastem alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $161.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.47.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Verastem by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 20,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Verastem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Verastem by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 117,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 24,950 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA bought a new stake in Verastem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Verastem by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 47,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.