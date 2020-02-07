Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $145.00 price target on the closed-end fund’s stock, up from their previous price target of $128.00.

VRTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Virtus Investment Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $135.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $931.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.53. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52-week low of $87.88 and a 52-week high of $136.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.87.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.43 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 16.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 16.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter worth $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 669 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter worth $127,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 637.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

