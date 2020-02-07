W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Price Target Cut to $73.00

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $81.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.38% from the company’s current price.

GRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Grace & Co in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Get W. R. Grace & Co alerts:

W. R. Grace & Co stock opened at $62.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.78. W. R. Grace & Co has a 12-month low of $61.60 and a 12-month high of $79.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $504.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.74 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 73.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRA. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 37.1% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 624.2% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 604,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,366,000 after acquiring an additional 521,161 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 13.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 14,579 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the third quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 7.1% during the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 83,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Grace & Co

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.