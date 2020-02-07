Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Position Reduced by Cynosure Management LLC

Cynosure Management LLC lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130,349 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for 17.2% of Cynosure Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $32,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.0% in the third quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 824,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,572,000 after acquiring an additional 16,553 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 53,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 431,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 42,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $47.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.09. The company has a market cap of $199.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

