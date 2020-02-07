WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $14.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WHF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. National Securities upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. WhiteHorse Finance has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $14.00 on Monday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.81. The firm has a market cap of $286.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 9.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sami Mnaymneh sold 337,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $4,667,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,654.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 33,104 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. 16.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.