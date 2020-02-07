Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 86.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 0.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 4.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on WLTW shares. Citigroup started coverage on Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Sunday, November 24th. BidaskClub raised Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.78.

In other news, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $7,055,135.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at $12,930,715.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total value of $508,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,621.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLTW opened at $208.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 12 month low of $160.00 and a 12 month high of $220.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.09. The firm has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

