Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) to announce $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.50. First Financial Bancorp reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $155.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.33 million. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FFBC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. First Financial Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

In other news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,475,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,023,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,040,000 after buying an additional 119,572 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 22,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,555,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,463,000 after buying an additional 217,679 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,310,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FFBC opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.40. First Financial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

