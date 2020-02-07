Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) will report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for HMS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.27. HMS also reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HMS will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HMS.

HMSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Guggenheim raised HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on HMS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on HMS in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HMS by 456.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HMS in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HMS in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of HMS in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HMS in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HMSY stock opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.52. HMS has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $40.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

