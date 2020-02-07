Zacks: Analysts Expect Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) to Post -$0.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) to post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Aravive posted earnings per share of ($1.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aravive will report full year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($1.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04).

Several research firms have commented on ARAV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Aravive in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Aravive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Aravive from $12.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aravive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

ARAV opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.49. Aravive has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $15.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In related news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 133,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $1,506,662.90. Insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aravive by 13.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 18,017 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aravive by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aravive by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aravive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

