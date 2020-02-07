Zacks: Analysts Expect Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) to announce earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Idera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Idera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($0.70). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07.

IDRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

IDRA stock opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDRA. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 32.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.

