Zacks: Brokerages Expect Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) to Post $0.38 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.39. Regions Financial posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

RF has been the subject of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.53.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $512,908.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,382.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,609,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,529,000 after acquiring an additional 517,604 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,952,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,807,000 after acquiring an additional 374,437 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,196,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,020,000 after acquiring an additional 162,097 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,589,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,442,000 after acquiring an additional 33,461 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,532,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,070,000 after acquiring an additional 131,131 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

