Zacks: Brokerages Set $88.00 Price Target for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Piper Sandler Companies’ rating score has declined by 100% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $88.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Piper Sandler Companies an industry rank of 48 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $85.69 on Tuesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $67.23 and a 1 year high of $87.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $1.09. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $280.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

