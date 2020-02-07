Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) to Hold

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

PEBO has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peoples Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

PEBO opened at $33.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.81 and a 1 year high of $39.28. The firm has a market cap of $677.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 5,649 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $184,722.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,734.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John C. Rogers sold 1,080 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $35,380.80. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,106 shares of company stock worth $396,882. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,852,000 after buying an additional 10,217 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 57,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

