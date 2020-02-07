Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) to “Buy”

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.75 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.94% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lonestar Resources US Inc. is an oil and gas company. It is involved in exploration, production and acquisition of unconventional oil and gas reserves. Lonestar Resources US Inc. is headquartered in Fort Worth, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks cut Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LONE opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. Lonestar Resources US has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $42.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Lonestar Resources US had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lonestar Resources US will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 38.7% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 192,951 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 53,810 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

