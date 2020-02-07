Zacks: PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $7.13 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned PRGX Global an industry rank of 87 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRGX. Barrington Research set a $9.00 target price on shares of PRGX Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRGX Global in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRGX Global in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of PRGX Global by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRGX Global in the third quarter valued at about $796,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of PRGX Global by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

PRGX stock opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.05 million, a PE ratio of -56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.99. PRGX Global has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $9.68.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

