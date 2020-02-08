$1.71 Billion in Sales Expected for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) will announce $1.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.77 billion and the lowest is $1.68 billion. S&P Global reported sales of $1.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year sales of $7.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.10 billion to $7.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.50 billion to $7.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 448.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.09.

Shares of SPGI opened at $295.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $286.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.89. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $189.21 and a fifty-two week high of $300.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.82%.

In related news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

