1,475 Shares in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Acquired by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $520.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target (up previously from $550.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.14.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $525.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $500.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.02. Charter Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $335.22 and a 12-month high of $537.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $112.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.84, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total transaction of $10,128,140.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,744,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,277 shares of company stock valued at $11,126,002. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

