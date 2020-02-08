15,522 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Bought by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,522 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 808 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP stock opened at $57.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $71.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

