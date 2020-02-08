21,890 Shares in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) Bought by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNW. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Genworth Financial by 3,644.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,913 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNW opened at $3.82 on Friday. Genworth Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.23.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

