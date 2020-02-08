2,238 Shares in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Bought by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $158.59 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $134.61 and a 12 month high of $160.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.45.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.