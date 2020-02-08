22,900 Shares in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 55.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $11.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Newmark Group Inc has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $13.85. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47.

Several research analysts recently commented on NMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.