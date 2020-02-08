23,687 Shares in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Bought by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11,883.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWG stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $29.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.04.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

