263,115 Shares in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Acquired by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 263,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 193.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,168,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 770,884 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 781.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 138,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26,124 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 16,471.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 82,358 shares during the period. 37.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OESX opened at $5.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average is $3.18. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $154.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The firm had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 million. Equities research analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott A. Green sold 95,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $288,838.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 526,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,624.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Potts sold 85,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $301,501.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 645,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,121.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 408,831 shares of company stock worth $1,338,296. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OESX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.55.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

