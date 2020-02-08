3,762 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Acquired by Buckingham Asset Management LLC

Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 13.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 102.4% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 7,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,993,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yuval Shaked sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.61, for a total transaction of $214,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $11,013.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,010 shares of company stock worth $3,179,211 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Align Technology from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $258.67 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.84 and a 1 year high of $334.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.02. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.78, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

