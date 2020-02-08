37,790 Shares in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Purchased by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1,583.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Republic International stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.72. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ORI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

