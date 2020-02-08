3,862 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Purchased by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,931,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,142,000. IFG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,972,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,782,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,548,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,916,000 after acquiring an additional 42,812 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $105.41 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.50 and a 12-month high of $107.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.28.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

