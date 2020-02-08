3,985 Shares in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Purchased by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 778,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,778,000 after acquiring an additional 23,579 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 47,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on ADP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.20.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $574,177.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,099 shares of company stock valued at $10,740,750 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock opened at $179.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $144.04 and a one year high of $180.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.