4,800 Shares in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RBCAA. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY during the fourth quarter worth $983,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 27.2% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 247,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $42.42 on Friday. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a one year low of $40.30 and a one year high of $52.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $888.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

