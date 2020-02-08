4,836 Shares in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Purchased by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Bank of America upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

NYSE KO opened at $59.19 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $59.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.39 and a 200-day moving average of $54.45. The firm has a market cap of $252.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.41.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,902,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,887,839. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

