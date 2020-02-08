5,074 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Purchased by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Cfra boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.54.

NYSE:PM opened at $87.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.13 and a 200-day moving average of $81.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

