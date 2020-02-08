5,157 Shares in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Purchased by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.35, for a total transaction of $993,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,032 shares in the company, valued at $21,164,729.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,405,365.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,880 shares of company stock valued at $24,696,118 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Longbow Research upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.03.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $113.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $66.29 and a 12 month high of $128.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.20 and its 200-day moving average is $95.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

