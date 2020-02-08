6,200 Shares in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 3,263.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of US Foods by 1,041.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

US Foods stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average of $40.00. US Foods Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $33.05 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.49.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on USFD shares. ValuEngine lowered US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

